    More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana [Image 3 of 4]

    More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division exit an airplane at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The soldiers deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)

    This work, More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana

    Indiana National Guard
    soldiers
    deployment
    38th Infantry Division
    homecoming
    airplane

