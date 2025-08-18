More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division carry their duffel bags after exiting a plane at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The soldiers deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)