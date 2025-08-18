593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

A U.S. Army Landing Craft Utility (LCU) conducts the first-ever roll-on/roll-off operation at JTDC Subic Shared North Dock in the Philippines, loading an armored personnel carrier during SABAK 25, marking a milestone in joint maritime logistics and operational capability.
