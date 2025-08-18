Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5]

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francesca Hamilton 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Landing Craft Utility (LCU) conducts the first-ever roll-on/roll-off operation at JTDC Subic Shared North Dock in the Philippines, loading an armored personnel carrier during SABAK 25, marking a milestone in joint maritime logistics and operational capability.

    Sustainment and Logistics
    port operations
    HIMARS
    Indo Pacific Command

