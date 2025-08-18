Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francesca Hamilton 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army watercraft LCU 2025 “Kings Mountain” executes strategic lift of combat vehicles during SABAK 25, reinforcing the critical role of maritime logistics in enabling warfighting capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. This operation underscores the importance of agile, distributed sustainment in a contested theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9267577
    VIRIN: 250630-A-KR289-2016
    Resolution: 2048x1542
    Size: 525.68 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Francesca Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Watercraft
    Indo Asia Pacific region
    Sustainment
    port operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download