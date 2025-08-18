U.S. Army watercraft LCU 2025 “Kings Mountain” executes strategic lift of combat vehicles during SABAK 25, reinforcing the critical role of maritime logistics in enabling warfighting capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. This operation underscores the importance of agile, distributed sustainment in a contested theater.
593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
