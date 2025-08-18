Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines [Image 3 of 5]

    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francesca Hamilton 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 593rd CSC’s Distribution Management Center (DMC) and Surface Deployment Distribution Command (SDDC) oversee port operations in the Philippines during SABAK 25, coordinating the upload of critical cargo alongside commercial partners to ensure mission success.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9267578
    VIRIN: 250630-A-KR289-9609
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PH
    593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines

