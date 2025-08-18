A HIMARS platform undergoes an Agricultural Wash during SABAK 25, as part of biosecurity protocols to prevent the transfer of foreign contaminants during redeployment. Thorough cleaning ensures both environmental compliance and equipment readiness.
593rd Corps Sustainment Command Powers SABAK 25 in the Philippines
