    435th AGOW Airmen ruck march 106 miles with Allies and partners [Image 4 of 4]

    435th AGOW Airmen ruck march 106 miles with Allies and partners

    NETHERLANDS

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Lou Burton 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from 1st Combat Communications Squadron joined over 45,000 participants representing 70 countries during a 4-day ruck march across 106 miles in the Netherlands, July 15-18, 2025.

