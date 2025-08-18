435th AGOW Airmen ruck march 106 miles with Allies and partners

Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Maj. Sean Miller, Capt. Austin Meyer, 1st Lt. Chandler Herren, Tech. Sgt. Eric Cha,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Maj. Sean Miller, Capt. Austin Meyer, 1st Lt. Chandler Herren, Tech. Sgt. Eric Cha, Tech. Sgt. Aaron Field, Staff Sgt. Albert Jhon “AJ” Nofuente, Staff Sgt. Brittany Savage, Staff Sgt. Aaron Spreitzer, Senior Airman Nicolas Gonzalez, Senior Airman Henry Lowry, Senior Airman Gibson Tendrich, and Senior Airman Alexander Xayasounethone, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, pose for a photo during a 4-day ruck march across 106 miles in the Netherlands, July 15-18, 2025. The march was the 107th edition of “De 4 Daasge,” the world’s largest annual walking event that drew over 45,000 participants representing 70 countries. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands -- Thirteen Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing’s 1st Combat Communications Squadron completed a 4-day ruck march across 106 miles in the Netherlands, July 15-18, 2025. The march was the 107th edition of “De 4 Daasge,” the world’s largest annual walking event that drew over 45,000 participants representing 70 countries.



“The march is physically and mentally challenging,” said Maj. Sean Miller, 1 CBCS event participant. “It required disciplined preparation and a significant amount of resiliency during the event. We worked as a team from start to finish and it was evident by the way we finished. We were one of the only U.S. detachments to walk across the finish line with everyone who started.”



The team was led by Capt. Austin Meyer, who participated in 2024.



“Nijmegen 2024 started as a personal challenge of grit and disciplined training,” said Meyer. “After accomplishing it the first time, I knew I wanted to come back and lead a team to finish.”



The preparation and training began long before the ruck march ever began.



“Fortunately, the U.S. has a volunteer-led delegation that begins planning the logistics of the next iteration after collecting information for the after-action report from the most recent march,” said Meyer. “Teams can monitor their website for information on registration, training guidance, etcetera.”



The international event provided opportunities to connect with Allies and partners and build comradery.

“Mission partner integration and global military integration is another outcome from this march,” said Miller. “For 12 hours a day you’re walking and talking to your peers in NATO and beyond. The opportunities to engage while we all are either having the time of our lives, or suffering, humanize us and build ties.”



The four-day event equated to walking a marathon distance each day.



“The starting time to ruck each day ranged from 0330 to 0600 and you have until 1630 to be in line to return to the camp,” said Meyer. “Managing your time at the beginning of each day is important as you prioritize getting the right fuel, blister care, and sleep. Throughout the ruck, there are opportunities to pull over in a town for a quick break or enjoy the snacks and water stations that the local Dutch provide. Each community you walk through will have locals playing music and standing along the route ready to give you a high-five.”



The event hosted participants from 11 years old to 91 years old. The variety of participants had a myriad of connections to the event, highlighting the unique experience of the march.



“Personally, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Miller. “My paternal family is from Nijmegan. Throughout the week, they met our team along the route and cheered us on. On the final day, walking up Via Gladiola, I was able to share the success and several tears with them as they adorned my ruck with gladiolas – I don’t know where else I would’ve been able to share that experience.”



The effort the team put into the event and the backing from their support network led the team to the finish line, 106 miles from the start.



“I would like to shout-out my entire team, Maj. Sean Miller, 1st Lt. Chandler Herren, Tech. Sgt. Eric Cha, Tech. Sgt. Aaron Field, Staff Sgt. Albert Jhon “AJ” Nofuente, Staff Sgt. Brittany Savage, Staff Sgt. Aaron Spreitzer, Senior Airman Nicolas Gonzalez, Senior Airman Henry Lowry, Senior Airman Gibson Tendrich, and Senior Airman Alexander Xayasounethone, for making the commitment to train for months and their perseverance over the course of four days, as it led to us being in a select group of U.S. teams that finished with the same amount of people we started with,” said Meyer. “Additionally, thank you to our team orderly 2nd Lt. Vincent Cimaglia for supporting us and ensuring we had what we needed, when we needed it along the route.”



For members interested in participating in 2026, Meyer offered advice for training.



“For teams or individuals interested in Nijmegen 2026, I recommend beginning training in February with a 5km-10km and ramp up with weekly rucks leading into May with a back-to-back 20 miler,” said Meyer.