435th AGOW Airmen ruck march 106 miles with Allies and partners

Maj. Sean Miller, Capt. Austin Meyer, 1st Lt. Chandler Herren, Tech. Sgt. Eric Cha, Tech. Sgt. Aaron Field, Staff Sgt. Albert Jhon “AJ” Nofuente, Staff Sgt. Brittany Savage, Staff Sgt. Aaron Spreitzer, Senior Airman Nicolas Gonzalez, Senior Airman Henry Lowry, Senior Airman Gibson Tendrich, and Senior Airman Alexander Xayasounethone, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, pose for a photo during a 4-day ruck march across 106 miles in the Netherlands, July 15-18, 2025. The march was the 107th edition of “De 4 Daasge,” the world’s largest annual walking event that drew over 45,000 participants representing 70 countries. (Courtesy Photo)