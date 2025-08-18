Airmen from 1st Combat Communications Squadron take a break during a 4-day ruck march across 106 miles in the Netherlands, July 15-18, 2025. The march was equivalent to walking a marathon a day and drew over 45,000 participants representing 70 countries. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 03:38
|Photo ID:
|9266897
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-JG916-1903
|Resolution:
|3056x1720
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
435th AGOW Airmen ruck march 106 miles with Allies and partners
