Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

250729-N-EN156-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - A U.S. Air Force A10C Thunderbolt II participates in an armed airborne escort exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. The armed airborne exercise is designed to increase and demonstrate the Joint Force’s capability to protect strategic assets like the Navy’s fleet of ballistic missile submarines. Specifically designed for close air support, the A10C Thunderbolt II is a simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)