    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 6]

    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    250729-N-EN156-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - A U.S. Air Force A10C Thunderbolt II participates in an armed airborne escort exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. The armed airborne exercise is designed to increase and demonstrate the Joint Force’s capability to protect strategic assets like the Navy’s fleet of ballistic missile submarines. Specifically designed for close air support, the A10C Thunderbolt II is a simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9266636
    VIRIN: 250815-N-EN156-1029
    Resolution: 1389x1032
    Size: 309.95 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A10 Thunderbolt II
    Kentucky
    Armed Air Escort Exercise

