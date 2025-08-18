Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250729-N-EN156-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy board the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. The underway is part of the U.S. Naval Academy’s annual summer training program designed to provide hands-on experience and exposure to different aspects of naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)