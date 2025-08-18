Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    250729-N-EN156-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy board the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. The underway is part of the U.S. Naval Academy’s annual summer training program designed to provide hands-on experience and exposure to different aspects of naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9266628
    VIRIN: 250729-N-EN156-1007
    Resolution: 4840x3664
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

    Kentucky
