Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

250729-N-EN156-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - Master Chief Yeoman Cody Browder, USS Kentucky’s (SSBN 737) chief of the boat, gives direction while loading supplies during a brief stop for personnel in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of submarines and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)