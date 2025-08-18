Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky Operates In The Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    250729-N-EN156-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) onload supplies during a brief stop for personnel in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2025. Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of submarines and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9266635
    VIRIN: 250729-N-EN156-1030
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
