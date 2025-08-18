Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie [Image 3 of 4]

    731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, cheers at the sight of his son marshalling after his final sortie July 31, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight served for more than 39 years before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

