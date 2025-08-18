731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie

A 302d Airlift Wing C-130H aircraft flies overhead July 31, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The aircraft carried Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, aboard for the final sortie of his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
07.31.2025
08.19.2025
9266193
250731-F-ZJ473-1001
|2500x1667
|1.34 MB
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
