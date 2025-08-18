Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, waves after completing the final sortie of his military career July 31, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight served for more than 39 years before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9266194
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-ZJ473-1002
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.