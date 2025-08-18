731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, waves after completing the final sortie of his military career July 31, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight served for more than 39 years before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)