731 AS senior loadmaster flies final sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlfit Squadron senior loadmaster, completes his final sortie of his military career July 31, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. His wife blasted him with water, adapting a tradition for Air Force aircrew members after a fini flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)