Rep. Patronis' Visit to NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (NFDS) - The Blue Angels - Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Matthew Dawson (center) speaks with Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla., 1st) while Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola CMDCM Jim Wallace listens during Patronis' Aug. 18 familiarization tour of the air station. Along with the Blue Angels and numerous aviation training activities, NAS Pensacola also maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, supporting U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.