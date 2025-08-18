Rep. Patronis' Visit to NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla., 1st) looks through a working periscope onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during his Aug. 18 familiarization tour of the installation. Along with numerous aviation training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, supporting U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.