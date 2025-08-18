Rep. Patronis' Visit to NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Port Operations Officer Cmdr. Clint Tergeson speaks with Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla., 1st) at the air station’s Allegheny Pier during the congressman’s Aug. 18 familiarization tour of the air station. Along with numerous aviation training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, supporting U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.