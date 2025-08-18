Rep. Patronis' Visit to NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman speaks with Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla., 1st) during the congressman’s Aug. 18 familiarization tour of the installation. Along with numerous aviation training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, supporting U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.