    PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman speaks with Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla., 1st) during the congressman’s Aug. 18 familiarization tour of the installation. Along with numerous aviation training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, supporting U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9265618
    VIRIN: 250818-N-GO179-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Patronis' Visit to NAS Pensacola [Image 4 of 4], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

