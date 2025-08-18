F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

Senior Airman Bryce Ramaekers, an avionics technician for the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts a post-flight recovery of an F-35A Lightning II at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. Post-flight recoveries demonstrate the precision, skill, and professionalism of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9265362
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-KY209-1016
|Resolution:
|6334x5067
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
