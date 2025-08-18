F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Bryce Ramaekers, an avionics technician for the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts a post-flight recovery of an F-35A Lightning II at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. Post-flight recoveries demonstrate the precision, skill, and professionalism of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)