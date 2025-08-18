Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

    ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    Senior Airman Tyler Valenti, a dedicated crew chief for the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts a post-flight recovery of an F-35A Lightning II at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. Post-flight recoveries demonstrate the precision, skill, and professionalism of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9265360
    VIRIN: 250808-F-KY209-1015
    Resolution: 4625x3700
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download