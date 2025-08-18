F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a demonstration at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. The team travels worldwide to showcase the power and precision of the U.S.’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)