U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a demonstration at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. The team travels worldwide to showcase the power and precision of the U.S.’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9265355
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-KY209-1006
|Resolution:
|2618x2094
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.