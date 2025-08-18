F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, taxis alongside a P-51 Mustang before a heritage flight at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. Heritage flights honor the evolution of U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft and pay tribute to those from previous generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9265352
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-KY209-1001
|Resolution:
|4843x3459
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
