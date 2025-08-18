Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

    ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, taxis alongside a P-51 Mustang before a heritage flight at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. Heritage flights honor the evolution of U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft and pay tribute to those from previous generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9265352
    VIRIN: 250808-F-KY209-1001
    Resolution: 4843x3459
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford
    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Abbotsford

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download