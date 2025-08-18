250819-N-HD763-1095 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center, presides over a change-of-command ceremony as United Kingdom Royal Navy Commodore Ben Aldous, deputy commander of CMF, relinquishes command on behalf of the New Zealand Royal Navy to Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid, right, incoming commander of CTF 150, in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 150
