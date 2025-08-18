Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 4 of 4]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250819-N-HD763-1095 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center, presides over a change-of-command ceremony as United Kingdom Royal Navy Commodore Ben Aldous, deputy commander of CMF, relinquishes command on behalf of the New Zealand Royal Navy to Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid, right, incoming commander of CTF 150, in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9265187
    VIRIN: 250819-N-HD763-1095
    Resolution: 4886x3251
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Zealand
    CMF
    CTF 150
    KSA
    Bahrain
    change of command

