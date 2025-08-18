Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

MANAMA, Bahrain — The Royal Saudi Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force 150, a multinational maritime task force, from the Royal New Zealand Navy during a change of command ceremony, presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 19.



Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward turned over command to Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid.



Since Ward took command of CTF 150 in Jan 2025, ships supporting the task force conducted more than 40 boarding operations, resulting in the seizure and destruction of over seven tons of narcotics. CTF 150’s mission was carried out by a team drawn from six nations—India, Australia, Canada, Singapore, the United States and New Zealand.



“We are a team made up of six nations,” Ward said. “The richness of this team is that each nation brings its own strengths to the organization, and we get the most out of each other when we allow those strengths to flourish.”



Commodore Al Joaid joins CTF 150 following a tour as commander of HMS Al Riyadh. Having served across multiple frigates, Al Joaid also previously deployed to Bahrain as a naval planning officer with CTF 150 during the first Saudi-led rotation in 2018, further strengthening his ties to the multinational task force.



“This mission carries great responsibility,” Al Joaid said. “We will build on the achievements of our predecessors and work closely with all CMF partners to safeguard these vital waters together.”



CTF 150 was established in February 2002, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors. CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.



Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:51 Story ID: 545938 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.