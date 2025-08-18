165 AS delivers during Department Level Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air National Guardsman Master Sgt. Kyle Stuckey and Staff Sgt. Tyler Philips, loadmasters assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron, secure cargo on a C-130J Super Hercules at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. The Department-Level Exercise is the first-in-a-generation series of exercises encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, over 350 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)