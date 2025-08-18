U.S. and Republic of Korea servicemembers prepare to load cargo into the back of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 165th Airlift Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. Through this Department-Level Exercise, the Department of the Air Force is preparing to be a stronger, more lethal deterrent force, to provide an advantage against competitors and adversaries across all domains, and to ensure regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:36
|Photo ID:
|9264331
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-AF991-1042
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 165 AS delivers during Department Level Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.