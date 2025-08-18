Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165 AS delivers during Department Level Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    165 AS delivers during Department Level Exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Republic of Korea servicemembers prepare to load cargo into the back of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 165th Airlift Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. Through this Department-Level Exercise, the Department of the Air Force is preparing to be a stronger, more lethal deterrent force, to provide an advantage against competitors and adversaries across all domains, and to ensure regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
