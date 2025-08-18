165 AS delivers during Department Level Exercise

U.S. Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron load a barricade onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. Through this Department Level Exercise, the Department of the Air Force is preparing to be a stronger, more lethal deterrent force, to provide an advantage against competitors and adversaries across all domains, and to ensure regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|07.25.2025
|08.19.2025 01:36
|9264329
|250725-F-AF991-1430
|4975x2798
|3.16 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
