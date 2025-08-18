FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Cmdr. Patrick “Güt” Gutierrez, Chief Staff Officer, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, rings in the new school year at The Sullivans Elementary School Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9264317
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-SG091-1003
|Resolution:
|2681x4016
|Size:
|1020.9 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year [Image 4 of 4], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DODEA Rings-In New School Year at CFAY
No keywords found.