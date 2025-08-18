Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year [Image 3 of 4]

    The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2014

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Cmdr. Patrick “Güt” Gutierrez, Chief Staff Officer, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, rings in the new school year at The Sullivans Elementary School Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    DODEA Rings-In New School Year at CFAY

    Back to School
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Sullivans Elementary School
    Ring-In Ceremony

