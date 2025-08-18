The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Cmdr. Patrick “Güt” Gutierrez, Chief Staff Officer, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, rings in the new school year at The Sullivans Elementary School Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)