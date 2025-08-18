Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year [Image 4 of 4]

    The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2014

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The Sullivans Elementary School celebrated the new school year with a Ring-In Ceremony Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DODEA Rings-In New School Year at CFAY

