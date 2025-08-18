FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Dwayne Jefferson, principal of The Sullivans Elementary School, and Mary Fisk, principal of Yokosuka Primary School, welcome students to a new school year at The Sullivans Elementary School Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9264316
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-SG091-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1314
|Size:
|490.89 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year [Image 4 of 4], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DODEA Rings-In New School Year at CFAY
No keywords found.