The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Dwayne Jefferson, principal of The Sullivans Elementary School, and Mary Fisk, principal of Yokosuka Primary School, welcome students to a new school year at The Sullivans Elementary School Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)