DODEA Rings-In New School Year at CFAY

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Excitement filled the air this week as students across Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) stepped onto campus for the start of the 2025–2026 school year. From kindergartners beginning their very first day to high school seniors marking their final first day, the mood across all CFAY’s schools was one of energy, optimism, and community.



The morning began with a familiar scene to many military families, buses pulling up, backpacks slung over shoulders, and students hurrying through the gates with a mix of nerves and excitement. Parents paused for hugs and last-minute photos before watching their children head off into a new year. Teachers lined the entrances to greet students, offering smiles and encouragement to ease the first-day jitters.



At Sullivans Elementary School and Yokosuka Primary School, students were welcomed with a special tradition, the Ring-In Ceremony.



“Good morning, Yokosuka Primary School and The Sullivans Elementary School. Welcome to this new school year,” said Mary Fisk, the Yokosuka Primary School principal. “The teachers and staff have planned many exciting activities and are so happy to be able to welcome you. We wanted to make it special by honoring our tradition of the Ring-In Ceremony.”



That tradition was explained by Dwayne Jefferson, the principal of The Sullivans Elementary School.



“It has been a longstanding tradition to ring in new students at The Sullivans, and now at Yokosuka Primary, just like on our ships. We will announce each grade level one at a time, ring the bell, and announce each grade’s arrival by saying, ‘First grade arriving.’”



Cmdr. Patrick “Güt” Gutierrez, the installation’s Chief Staff Officer, joined the principals for the ceremony, ringing the bell as each grade was called forward. Kindergartners and first graders were announced by Fisk, and Jefferson announced second through fourth grades. With each ring of the bell, cheers erupted as students proudly stepped into the new year, creating a moment of unity that reflected both tradition and community pride.



“The Sullivans School staff look forward to helping our military-connected students ‘SWIM to Success’ by creating a culture of learning that embraces the ‘Whole Child,’” Jefferson said.



The Sullivans and Yokosuka Primary joined the other Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools onboard CFAY—Ikego Elementary School, Yokosuka Middle School, and Nile C. Kinnick High School—all welcomed students back on the same day.



At Kinnick, the first day focused on students who had recently moved to Japan. Many are both adjusting to a new school and to life overseas.



“It’s always nice to see the new kids that have just moved to Japan mix and find their way at Kinnick,” said Robert Stovall, a basketball coach at Kinnick. “I like that about DoDEA schools. There is a group feeling and understanding of what the kids have in common.”



This school year also brings transitions across the base community.



Grade realignments, such as the move of fifth graders from Sullivans to Yokosuka Middle School, schools are adapting while continuing to create supportive environments for students and families. For some, the change represents not just a shift in classrooms but also an opportunity for students to step into new leadership roles. Fourth graders at Sullivans, for example, are now the oldest in the school, giving them the chance to serve as role models for younger classmates.



As the first week turns into the first month, classrooms begin to settle into routine and students find their rhythm. Just as the ringing of the bells at Sullivans and Yokosuka Primary marked the beginning of the school year, the opening days across the installation signal a new chapter filled with opportunities, challenges, and growth. Together, with the support of dedicated staff, families, and the broader military community, CFAY’s students are off to a strong start in 2025–2026.



For more information on DODEA schools, homeschooling, and other educational opportunities for children, please contact the CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) School Liaison Officer at 046-816-5542 or mwr_yokosuka_school_liaison@us.navy.mil.