SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on his experience and knowledge of leadership to Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. During his speech, Troxell emphasized adapting a leadership mindset through vision, purpose and positivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)