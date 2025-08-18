SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on his experience and knowledge of leadership to Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. Troxell shared his experiences and the significance of having difficult conversations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)