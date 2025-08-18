Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team [Image 4 of 5]

    SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen greet each other at the beginning of a speech led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. Troxell prompted Airmen to greet each other like an old friend to set a positive tone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 18:42
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
