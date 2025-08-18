SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen greet each other at the beginning of a speech led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. Troxell prompted Airmen to greet each other like an old friend to set a positive tone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)