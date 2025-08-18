U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Patterson, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of hematology and urinalysis, records Senior Airman Kirsten Carlos, 355th Medical Group medical logistics technician, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. Airmen recorded videos addressing themselves about their vision and purpose for them to look back on whenever they need guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9263691
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-KQ087-1218
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.