SEAC #3 delivers insight to encourage purpose-driven leadership for the Desert Lightning Team

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Patterson, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of hematology and urinalysis, records Senior Airman Kirsten Carlos, 355th Medical Group medical logistics technician, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2025. Airmen recorded videos addressing themselves about their vision and purpose for them to look back on whenever they need guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)