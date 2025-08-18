Airmen Honored at Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Base retake the oath of enlistment during a baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Nevada, Aug. 15, 2025. The Airmen renewed their oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)