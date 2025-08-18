Airmen Honored at Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard post the colors before a baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Nevada, Aug. 15, 2025. The Las Vegas Aviators donated 100 tickets to provide Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Base with seats to the baseball game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)