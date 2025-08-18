Airmen Honored at Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ethan Sabin, left, the 57th Wing deputy commander, throws the ceremonial first pitch at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nevada, Aug. 15, 2024. Sabin was participating as part of the Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)