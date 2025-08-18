U.S. Air Force Col. Ethan Sabin, left, the 57th Wing deputy commander, throws the ceremonial first pitch at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nevada, Aug. 15, 2024. Sabin was participating as part of the Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
This work, Airmen Honored at Las Vegas Aviators Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.