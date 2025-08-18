U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force patrol in Washington D.C. metro stations, August 18, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9263400
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-BI528-1011
|Resolution:
|4052x2701
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-DC Guardsmen patrol Washington Metro stations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.