JTF-DC Guardsmen patrol Washington Metro stations

U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force patrol in Washington D.C. metros, August 18, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)