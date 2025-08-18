Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC Guardsmen patrol Washington Metro stations [Image 4 of 8]

    JTF-DC Guardsmen patrol Washington Metro stations

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force patrol in Washington D.C. metros, August 18, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9263397
    VIRIN: 250818-A-BI528-1087
    Resolution: 3131x2087
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC Guardsmen patrol Washington Metro stations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

