Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB

Adam DuBard, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, walks down an aisle containing DNA blood stain cards during a tour of the Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples for the Identification of Remains located within the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the Joint Personal Effects Depot, AFMES and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)