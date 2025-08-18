Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam DuBard, center, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, meets with [left to right] U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th Airlift Wing command chief; Col. Justin Longmire, 436th AW deputy commander, Col. Jerome Rogers, 512th Maintenance Group commander; and Col. Jeannie Sasnett, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations commander, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the Joint Personal Effects Depot, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)