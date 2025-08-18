Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam DuBard, center, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware,and U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, right, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, listen to U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Gaxiola, Joint Personal Effects Depot summary court martial officer, explain the processing of personal effects at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the JPED, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)