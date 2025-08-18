Adam DuBard, right, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, listens to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Corey Fugate, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System special forensic toxicology drug testing laboratory chief, explain a forensic toxicology visual aid at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard met with senior wing leadership, received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the Joint Personal Effects Depot, AFMES and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9262323
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-BO262-1033
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.