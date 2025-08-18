Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Adam DuBard, right, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, listens to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Corey Fugate, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System special forensic toxicology drug testing laboratory chief, explain a forensic toxicology visual aid at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard met with senior wing leadership, received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the Joint Personal Effects Depot, AFMES and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    MILCON
    436th Airlift Wing
    Airmen
    Mission
    Dover AFB

