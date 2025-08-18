Foreign policy fellow Adam DuBard visits Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam DuBard, right, foreign policy fellow for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, listens to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Corey Fugate, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System special forensic toxicology drug testing laboratory chief, explain a forensic toxicology visual aid at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2025. DuBard met with senior wing leadership, received a mission brief and windshield tour of the base highlighting some of the approved military construction projects. During his visit, he also toured the Joint Personal Effects Depot, AFMES and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)