    Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force [Image 4 of 4]

    Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250818-N-VO134-1049 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2025) MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2025) Italian Navy Capt. Andrea Bielli, commander of Combined Task Force 154, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 08:45
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sri Lanka
    CMF
    CTF 154
    Bahrain
    change of command
    Italy

